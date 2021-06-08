343,472 persons vaccinated against corona

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 343,472 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 254,527 citizens had been given first dose while 57,101 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 19,155 health workers were also given first dose while 12,709 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.