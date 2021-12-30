UrduPoint.com

34,385 Criminals Arrested In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 10:38 PM

34,385 criminals arrested in Lahore

Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 34,385 criminals during the year 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 34,385 criminals during the year 2021.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Abid Khan while giving information about the annual performance statistics said that 2479 members of 978 gangs involved in robberies and theft were arrested.

Category AK 238, BK 3290 notorious criminals and 5474 fugitives were arrested.

More than Rs 131.9 million worth of stolen goods were recovered from the possession of outlaws.

During the anti-narcotics operation, 9108 cases were registered against 9252 drug dealers.

The police seized 28.

272 kg ice, 96 kg heroin, 3966 kg hashish, 182 kg opium, 183,000 liters liquor from the possession of drug traffickers.

During a drive against gamblers, the police arrested 4,885 accused and recovered Rs 9.427 million from their possession.

During the operation against brothels, 737 cases were registered against 2527 accused.

About 10,389 cases were registered for kite flying under local and special law, 1343 forone-wheeling, 675 for aerial firing, 676 for loudspeaker, 6024 for begging, 2697 for pricecontrol, 09 for foreign act and 59 for violation of marriage act.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Marriage Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Layyah wins Fazla Kachh to win coveted South Punja ..

Layyah wins Fazla Kachh to win coveted South Punjab Shooting Volleyball title

46 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

49 seconds ago
 IIUI supervisory committee agrees to introduce qua ..

IIUI supervisory committee agrees to introduce quality food

50 seconds ago
 Trucks carrying 1800 tons wheat handed over to Afg ..

Trucks carrying 1800 tons wheat handed over to Afghan minister

52 seconds ago
 Children can inherit obesity from their parents: S ..

Children can inherit obesity from their parents: Study

7 minutes ago
 EPA to hold public hearings of 11 projects for env ..

EPA to hold public hearings of 11 projects for environmental approvals

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.