34,385 criminals arrested in Lahore

Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 34,385 criminals during the year 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 34,385 criminals during the year 2021.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Abid Khan while giving information about the annual performance statistics said that 2479 members of 978 gangs involved in robberies and theft were arrested.

Category AK 238, BK 3290 notorious criminals and 5474 fugitives were arrested.

More than Rs 131.9 million worth of stolen goods were recovered from the possession of outlaws.

During the anti-narcotics operation, 9108 cases were registered against 9252 drug dealers.

The police seized 28.

272 kg ice, 96 kg heroin, 3966 kg hashish, 182 kg opium, 183,000 liters liquor from the possession of drug traffickers.

During a drive against gamblers, the police arrested 4,885 accused and recovered Rs 9.427 million from their possession.

During the operation against brothels, 737 cases were registered against 2527 accused.

About 10,389 cases were registered for kite flying under local and special law, 1343 forone-wheeling, 675 for aerial firing, 676 for loudspeaker, 6024 for begging, 2697 for pricecontrol, 09 for foreign act and 59 for violation of marriage act.