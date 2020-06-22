344 cops infected by COVID-19: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed said on Monday that a total of 344 police personnelhad been were infected by COVID-19 so far in the line of duty

In a press statement, he said that 191 of the infected police officers had been quarantined and 148 had recovered and resumed their duties.

He said that police personnel were performing their duties in lockdown areas, adding that people should cooperate with the police to control coronavirus spread. The CCPO said that cheques of Rs 25,000 each were being distributed among police officers infected by COVID-19.