344 Raids On Drug Dealers' Hideouts Across Province In One Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Under the supervision of all supervisory officers, intelligence-based targeted operations have been accelerated across the province, including Lahore.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that in one day, 344 raids were conducted on drug dealers' hideouts across the province, resulting in the arrest of 197 suspects and the registration of 191 cases. Seized from the suspects were 315 kilograms of charas and 2,294 liters of alcohol. The spokesperson said that since February 26, during the special campaign, police teams have conducted 42,823 raids on drug dealers' hideouts across Punjab, leading to the arrest of 20,459 suspects and the registration of 19,919 cases. From the suspects, 12,699 kilograms of charas 233 kilograms of heroin, 294 kilograms of opium, 66 kilograms of ice, and over 1.

73 million liters of alcohol have been seized.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed RPOs and DPOs to expedite special operations against drug dealers and smugglers. He instructed to specifically focus on action against hot spots and online buying and selling activities. He also instructed that search and combing operations around educational institutions should continue regularly and that awareness campaigns should be intensified with the cooperation of parents, teachers, and civil society.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized that criminals involved in inter-provincial and inter-district smuggling should be brought to justice.

