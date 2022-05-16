UrduPoint.com

34,428 Drivers Fined For Careless Driving

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 34,428 fine tickets for careless driving during ongoing Year.

The Acting Superintendent of Police (SP) (Traffic) Majid Iqbal in a news release on Monday said as per direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis special squads were constituted to take action against careless drivers putting the lives of others at risk.

He also asked to adopt decent attitude with road users.

He said all officials were directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.

The SP said the ITP renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The Acting SP said purpose of actions against such drivers was to ensure their own as well as others safety.

He also assigned task to ITP's education team to present weekly report about its performance.

