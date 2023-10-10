Open Menu

34,445 Tested For Hepatitis During LHEAP’s Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

34,445 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) As many as 34,445 persons had been screened for Hepatitis B and C so far during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP)drive that started on July 10. According to the District Health Authority spokesman, the LHEAP was underway in four Union Councils(UCs)-10,11,14 and 15 of the city while 147 people diagnosed with HBV and 619 with HCV so far.

He informed that 14,127 persons had been vaccinated for HBV while teams visited 6,568 houses to date, adding the LHEAP drive was being carried out in collaboration with the US-based task force for Global Health.

The spokesman urged the residents to come forward and screen themselves for Hepatitis free of cost.

Related Topics

Israeli New Sheqel July (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

1 hour ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

2 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

3 hours ago
Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

3 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

4 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan