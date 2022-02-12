UrduPoint.com

344,516 Voters To Exercise Right Of Franchise In Dera Mayor Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 07:23 PM

As many as 344,516 voters including 187,010 male and 157,506 female would exercise their right of franchise for Mayor elections in Dera Ismail Khan, scheduled to be held on February 13

A total of 306 polling stations and 1039 polling booths were set up. Out of a total 306 polling stations in Dera Tehsil, 68 have been declared most sensitive and the rest have been declared sensitive by the Election Commission and police.

The election for the seat of city Mayor has entered its final stages for which the district police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the local government elections.

Elections materials were distributed among District Returning Officer Hyatullah Khan, Returning Officer Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ishaq Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Dera Nawab Samir Hussain Laghari in Ratta Kulachi stadium Dera Ismail Khan.

The District Police Officer (DPO) has also visited Ratta Kulachi stadium and has deployed over 7,000 officers and police personnel to perform security duties on the polling day.

The Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah Awan has announced a public holiday on February 12 to avoid any untoward incident.

A tough contest is expected on the seat of City Mayor among PTI nominee and Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's brother Umar Amin Gandapur, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam nominee and well known businessman Kafil Ahmad Nizami and PPP candidate Faisal Karim Kundi.

The Election Commission has finalized all preparations for the polling day and as per the elections' code of conduct.

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Faisal Karim Kundi February

