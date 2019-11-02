3448 power pilferers nabbed during Oct in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 3448 power pilferers during last month (October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 3448 power pilferers during last month (October).

According to official sources here on Saturday, Mepco teams during a campaign against power pilferers in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan districts caught 3448 power pilferes red-handed.

The teams also detected theft of 4.8 million units, sources said. A sum of over Rs 84.5 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 558 on the charges of meters tampering, direct supply, installing loop in meters, dead meter and screen wash.