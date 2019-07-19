34,497 security personnel deployed for maintaining 'law and order' during merged areas' elections

At least 34,497 security personnel including army have been deployed for maintaining law and order situation during first-ever historic elections for 16 general seats of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly for merged areas of erstwhile Fata to be held on Saturday (tomorrow)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 34,497 security personnel including army have been deployed for maintaining law and order situation during first-ever historic elections for 16 general seats of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly for merged areas of erstwhile Fata to be held on Saturday (tomorrow).

Officials in KP Government told APP on Friday that a foolproof security plan has been chalked for election and army services were hired to avoid any untoward incident during election process besides provide safe environment to voters.

He said a total of 34,497 security personnel including Army, Khasadar, Levy, police, Frontier Corps and Frontier Constabulary have been deployed in the election areas.

The security personnel would be deployed inside and outside of most sensitive polling stations in all sixteen Constituencies in seven tribal districts including the lone frontier regions.

CCTV Cameras have been installed in every polling station to ward of any eventuality.

Carrying of arms and ammunition besides mobile phones and cameras inside polling stations were banned.

Aviation Surveillance would be made available on Election Day and quick response force and Bomb Disposal Squad Unit to also remain active. The health department staff would also available in hospitals for any emergency situation.

The official said army, civil administration, election commission and other law enforcing agencies are fully prepared for peaceful holding of polling process and maintaining law & order situation.

Strict action would be taken against elements involved in aerial firing on occasion of wining of a candidate.