UrduPoint.com

345 New Cases Of Dengue In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM

345 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :About 345 new cases of the dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Thursday while no loss of life occurred.

According to the health department, a total of 5,981 cases have been reported so far during the current year while eight people died of the virus and 950 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 45 cases in Rawalpindi, 115 in Lahore, 31 in Gujranwala, 18 in Multan, five in Muzaffargarh, two in Narowal, three in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, four in Kasur, one in Okara, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Sahiwal, one in Chineot, four in Attock, one in Rahimyar Khan, one in Sargodha, one Chakwal, one in Gujrat, two in Sheikhupura, two in Faisalabad, two in Vehari and two cases had been reported in Rajanpur.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) killed dengue larvae at 2,634 places in the province during daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 434,343 indoor and 114,407 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Died Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Muzaffargarh Narowal Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Vehari Attock From

Recent Stories

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

1 hour ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

5 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.