345 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :About 345 new cases of the dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Thursday while no loss of life occurred.

According to the health department, a total of 5,981 cases have been reported so far during the current year while eight people died of the virus and 950 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 45 cases in Rawalpindi, 115 in Lahore, 31 in Gujranwala, 18 in Multan, five in Muzaffargarh, two in Narowal, three in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, four in Kasur, one in Okara, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Sahiwal, one in Chineot, four in Attock, one in Rahimyar Khan, one in Sargodha, one Chakwal, one in Gujrat, two in Sheikhupura, two in Faisalabad, two in Vehari and two cases had been reported in Rajanpur.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) killed dengue larvae at 2,634 places in the province during daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 434,343 indoor and 114,407 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.