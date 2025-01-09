345 People Held For Power Theft This Year
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 07:46 PM
The police have arrested 345 people across Punjab on charges of power theft this year so far
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The police have arrested 345 people across Punjab on charges of power theft this year so far.
A spokesman said here on Thursday that 2,500 cases were registered against the accused, and 1,400 accused were fined and sentenced. In the provincial capital Lahore, 235 electricity thieves were arrested and 667 cases registered. In 2024, more than 76,000 electricity thieves were arrested, and 119,000 cases were registered.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute ..
Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides
345 people held for power theft this year
Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses
CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..
Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead
Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon
KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal
C&W launches inspection of road projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute of Health Sciences3 minutes ago
-
345 people held for power theft this year3 minutes ago
-
Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses4 minutes ago
-
CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference4 minutes ago
-
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation competition10 minutes ago
-
KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal10 minutes ago
-
C&W launches inspection of road projects10 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’s issues10 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense attracts attention of netizens11 minutes ago
-
Grand operation started against encroachers in Larkana11 minutes ago
-
Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hindu marriage act11 minutes ago
-
Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactment competition21 minutes ago