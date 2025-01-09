Open Menu

345 People Held For Power Theft This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 07:46 PM

345 people held for power theft this year

The police have arrested 345 people across Punjab on charges of power theft this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The police have arrested 345 people across Punjab on charges of power theft this year so far.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that 2,500 cases were registered against the accused, and 1,400 accused were fined and sentenced. In the provincial capital Lahore, 235 electricity thieves were arrested and 667 cases registered. In 2024, more than 76,000 electricity thieves were arrested, and 119,000 cases were registered.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Punjab

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Ju ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute ..

3 minutes ago
 Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides

Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides

3 minutes ago
 345 people held for power theft this year

345 people held for power theft this year

3 minutes ago
 Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses

Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses

4 minutes ago
 CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international B ..

CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference

4 minutes ago
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army ch ..

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief

10 minutes ago
 The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) orga ..

The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..

10 minutes ago
 Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace fo ..

Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead

10 minutes ago
 Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

19 minutes ago
 KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

10 minutes ago
 C&W launches inspection of road projects

C&W launches inspection of road projects

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan