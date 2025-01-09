345 people held for power theft this year

The police have arrested 345 people across Punjab on charges of power theft this year so far

A spokesman said here on Thursday that 2,500 cases were registered against the accused, and 1,400 accused were fined and sentenced. In the provincial capital Lahore, 235 electricity thieves were arrested and 667 cases registered. In 2024, more than 76,000 electricity thieves were arrested, and 119,000 cases were registered.