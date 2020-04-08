3.450 kg Hashish, 60 liter liquor seized, 4 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested four accused recovering 3.

450 kilograms Hashish, 60 liter liquor, 1 Gun 12 bore and 3 Pistol 30 bore from them.

They were: Muhammad Liaquat, Mubeen and Qadir Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.