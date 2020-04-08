UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3.450 Kg Hashish, 60 Liter Liquor Seized, 4 Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:13 PM

3.450 kg Hashish, 60 liter liquor seized, 4 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested four accused recovering 3.

450 kilograms Hashish, 60 liter liquor, 1 Gun 12 bore and 3 Pistol 30 bore from them.

They were: Muhammad Liaquat, Mubeen and Qadir Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks close lower

13 minutes ago

Online education classes start in Mianwali

13 minutes ago

Six Zaireen allowed to go home after tested negati ..

13 minutes ago

350 N95 masks, 100 PP kits, 175 gowns being provid ..

13 minutes ago

Moscow to Allocate $66Mln to Repurpose Federal Hos ..

13 minutes ago

Khyber DC inspects prices of daily use commodities ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.