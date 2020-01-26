UrduPoint.com
3.451 Kgs Hashish Seized, 15 Arrested

Sumaira FH 5 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested fifteen accused including 4 drug pushers and recovered narcotics, weapons and theft animals from them.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather/ during continued drive against drug pushers and criminal's teams of different police stations have conducted raids within their limits and arrested four accused and recovered 3.451 kilogram Hashish and 1 pistol 12 bore from them.

The drug pushers were; Haider Ali, Fazal Hanif, faizaan and Bilal s/o Haq Nawaz.

While special police team of Sahiwal under the supervision of DSP Circle and CIA staff have conducted raids at different areas of Khyber Pukhtoon Khawa (KPK) recovered during raids at different areas and recovered over 50 stolen animals.

These animals were stolen from Sargodha, Sadder, Atta Shaheed, Bhalwal sadder, Bhalwal City, Kirana police limits, Kotmomin, Shahpur Cit and Jhaak Chakian police limits.

More Stories From Pakistan

