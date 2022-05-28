UrduPoint.com

34,528 Bikers Fined For Not Wearing Helmets

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 08:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 34,528 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving the bikes without helmets.

A police spokesman on Saturday said, the ITP was endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

The ITP personnel were directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users, he said.

He said the ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has appealed the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity.

