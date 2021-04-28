34,586 senior citizens, frontline workers vaccinated in Sargodha

Chief Executive District Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah said on Wednesday that as many as 34,586 senior citizens including frontline workers had been vaccinated against coronavirus in Sargodha district so far

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive District Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah said on Wednesday that as many as 34,586 senior citizens including frontline workers had been vaccinated against coronavirus in Sargodha district so far.

Talking to media persons, the CEO health said that 70,745 people were registered for coronavirus vaccine so far out of which 21,654 had been administered the first dose whereas 6,808 were administered the second one.

He said that 5,467 health workers had so far got them registered out of which 3,876 were administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and 2,248 were given the second one.

Dr Samiullah said that 18 centers had been set up across the district where citizens were being administered with coronavirus vaccine free of cost from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

He urged the people to get them registered and avail the free coronavirus vaccine facility provided by the government.