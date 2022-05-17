345th meeting of ETPB held

The 345th meeting of the members of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held in Board office here on Tuesday with ETPB Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani in the chair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The 345th meeting of the members of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held in Board office here on Tuesday with ETPB Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani in the chair.

A full briefing was given on financial matters, existing gurdwaras, temples and educational institutions run by the Board of Trust across the country while special prayers were offered for two Sikh leaders who were killed in Peshawar recently and a minute's silence was observed.

The meeting also commended the performance of former Chairman Board and former Board members and their initiatives.

In this regard, various committees of board members will also be formed.

The Board members assured the Chairman Board of their full support. The membersexpressed their determination that national interests would be given priority.