34.67 % pass PU B.Com Part-II exam 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab University Examinations Department on Monday declared result of the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part-II annual examinations 2022 (Associated Degree Program) showing a pass percentage of 34.67.

According to the gazette notification, a total number of 11338 candidates appeared for the examination while 3931 were declared successful with a general pass percentage of 34.67.

Meanwhile, in the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part-I 2022 (Associated Degree Program) among a total of 14592 candidates 2711 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 18.58.

The candidates may know the result by logging on the university website www.pu.edu.pk.