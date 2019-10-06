UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

34687candidates Appeared In NUMS MDCAT2019

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

34687candidates appeared in NUMS MDCAT2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) A total of 34687candidates appeared for the Medical and Dental Colleges' Admission Test (MDCAT) re-conducted by National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) on Sunday, October 06, 2019.The test was successfully conducted for candidates desirous of getting admission in constituent and affiliatedmedical &dental colleges of NUMS.The test started at 10:00 am at 94 centers designated exclusively for this purpose in17cities across Pakistan and AJ&K.Around 3000 Invigilators and supervisory staff conducted the test.

All necessary administrative arrangements were madeto ensure smooth conduction of examination across all centres.

A large number of police personnel were deployed outside these centres to prevent any disruption or unpleasant situation.

Ambulances and fire brigades were also engaged to deal with any emergency.The answer key will be uploaded on NUMS and NTS websiteson Monday, October 7, 2019to enable candidates match their responseswith carbon copy of answer sheet.

Provisional result will be announced on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Two days will be given to entertain any observations/queries if any before declaration ofthe final result on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Police October Sunday 2019 National University All NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

2 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

17 minutes ago

Rashid Centre for People of Determination unveils ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign merchandise trade stands ..

32 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.