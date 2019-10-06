34687candidates appeared in NUMS MDCAT2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) A total of 34687candidates appeared for the Medical and Dental Colleges' Admission Test (MDCAT) re-conducted by National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) on Sunday, October 06, 2019.The test was successfully conducted for candidates desirous of getting admission in constituent and affiliatedmedical &dental colleges of NUMS.The test started at 10:00 am at 94 centers designated exclusively for this purpose in17cities across Pakistan and AJ&K.Around 3000 Invigilators and supervisory staff conducted the test.

All necessary administrative arrangements were madeto ensure smooth conduction of examination across all centres.

A large number of police personnel were deployed outside these centres to prevent any disruption or unpleasant situation.

Ambulances and fire brigades were also engaged to deal with any emergency.The answer key will be uploaded on NUMS and NTS websiteson Monday, October 7, 2019to enable candidates match their responseswith carbon copy of answer sheet.

Provisional result will be announced on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Two days will be given to entertain any observations/queries if any before declaration ofthe final result on Thursday, October 17, 2019.