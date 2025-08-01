34,694 vehicles challaned on traffic violations: SSP Traffic

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Police Quetta Dr. Sami Malik on Friday said that the traffic police are taking action against traffic violators and challened 34,694 vehicles and bikes to implement traffic rules in the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Police Quetta Dr. Sami Malik on Friday said that the traffic police are taking action against traffic violators and challened 34,694 vehicles and bikes to implement traffic rules in the city.

Talking to APP here he said that so far 34,694 challans were issued while 825 motorcycles, 273 vehicles and 51 non-custom paid vehicles have been seized, and Rs. 25.1 million has been earned in the form of challans.

He urged the parents that they should not give cars and motorcycles to minor children as this is not only a violation of the law but also a threat to the lives of children.

Dr. Sami Malik said that a comprehensive strategy is being implemented to make the traffic system in the city effective and modern, the increasing traffic pressure in Quetta is creating problems for the citizens which the Traffic Police Department is continuously making efforts to resolve them for ensuring smooth traffic in the area.

He said that compliance with traffic rules is the responsibility of every citizen and strict action is being taken against issues like riding a motorcycle without a helmet, driving a vehicle without a license and illegal parking.

He said that so far, 1,610 challans have been issued by the traffic police for installing prohibited number plates, while 1,959 actions have been taken against tinted glass, so far, 825 motorcycles, 273 vehicles have been seized, while 51 non-custom paid vehicles have been seized.

During the checking of driving licenses, applications for licenses have been submitted by 2,498 people so far. As there are 4,649 permanent driving license holders and 187 international driving license holders, revenue of Rs. 8.5 million has been generated, he said.

He said that in other districts of Balochistan, the number of learner drivers’ licenses is 7015, out of which a total of 6006 are permanent driving license holders, who have earned 12.85 million rupees.