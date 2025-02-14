Open Menu

346th Senate Session Starts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Senate session started on Friday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Senator Sherry Rehman is presiding over the 346th session.

According to the agenda of the day, the motions, bills and reports of the standing committees will be presented.

Afterwords, calling attentions notices will be served.

