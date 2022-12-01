UrduPoint.com

347 KU Students Clear BA-II External Annual Exams-2021 With 1st Division

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 07:20 PM

347 KU students clear BA-II external annual Exams-2021 with 1st division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Thursday announced the BA Part-II and both parts (External) Annual Examination 2021.

The gazette issued by the KU shows that 4,263 candidates were registered and 4,025 students appeared in the papers of which 347 candidates cleared the exams with the first division, 1,103 students with the second division, and two candidates manages to clear the papers with the third division.

According to the gazette, Rabia Siddiqui daughter of Abdul Rasheed Siddiqui, having seat number 235172, secured 789 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

It also shows that Nimra Tariq d/o Tariq Zubair, heaving seat number 232319, obtained 761 marks and a second potion and Hazrat Ali son of Shah Zaman, having seat number 230416, obtained 755 marks and a third position.

