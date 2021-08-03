UrduPoint.com

347,221 People Vaccinated In Okara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:43 PM

347,221 people vaccinated in Okara

As many as 347,221 people and front line health workers have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in Okara district

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 347,221 people and front line health workers have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in Okara district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sajjad Gilani said on Tuesday that 283,420 registered citizens above 18 years of age were vaccinated while 44,098 citizens were injected second dose of corona vaccine.

While, 12,717 front line health workers were given first dose and 6,986 front line health workers were injected second dose of corona vaccine in the district.

The process of vaccination to registered citizens above 18 years of age was underway.

Related Topics

Okara Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Scene of Pentagon Shooting Incident Secure, Still ..

Scene of Pentagon Shooting Incident Secure, Still an Active Crime Scene - Securi ..

4 minutes ago
 Deadly wildfire encircles Turkish power plant

Deadly wildfire encircles Turkish power plant

4 minutes ago
 CO Municipal Committee suspended for poor cleanlin ..

CO Municipal Committee suspended for poor cleanliness conditions in Murree

5 minutes ago
 Bipartisan US Legislation Unifies Probe of Mystery ..

Bipartisan US Legislation Unifies Probe of Mystery Weapon Used to Attack America ..

5 minutes ago
 National interest should be kept supreme: Ali Muha ..

National interest should be kept supreme: Ali Muhammad Khan

9 minutes ago
 37 killed in road accident in central Mali: govern ..

37 killed in road accident in central Mali: government

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.