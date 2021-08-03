347,221 people vaccinated in Okara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 347,221 people and front line health workers have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in Okara district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sajjad Gilani said on Tuesday that 283,420 registered citizens above 18 years of age were vaccinated while 44,098 citizens were injected second dose of corona vaccine.

While, 12,717 front line health workers were given first dose and 6,986 front line health workers were injected second dose of corona vaccine in the district.

The process of vaccination to registered citizens above 18 years of age was underway.