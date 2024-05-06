3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed

Following directives of Director-General, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has conducted operation against substances detrimental to health and destroyed 3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Following directives of Director-General, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has conducted operation against substances detrimental to health and destroyed 3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt.

A warehouse located in Nanakpura, Kashmiri Bazaar Rawalpindi was inspected by the food safety team.

Shockingly, they discovered a substantial amount of Chinese salt valued at approximately Rs 41,70,000.

This salt, prohibited for its health hazards, was promptly confiscated and destroyed on-site by the authorities.

Further action was taken as a case was registered against the owner of the warehouse .

The DG emphasized that such actions endanger the lives of innocent people and vowed to take stringent measures against the persons involved in such malpractices.