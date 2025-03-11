347th Senate Session Started
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Senate session started on Tuesday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani is presiding over the 347th session.
According to the agenda of the day, the session started with Question Hour, while reports of the standing committees, Amendments to the Senate Rules will be presented.
Afterwards, calling attention notices will be served.
Recent Stories
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt releases details of development projects in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
NUML students depart for Turkiye under student exchange program6 minutes ago
-
347th Senate session started6 minutes ago
-
800 kg adulterated turmeric seized, accused arrested16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaw in injured condition26 minutes ago
-
NTDC regularizes services of 19 national, international players, promotes 25 to next grade56 minutes ago
-
Couple, 2-year-old daughter die in Tirah valley roof collapse56 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish2 hours ago
-
Hazrat Khadija's death anniversary commemorated; Ulemas shed light on her services for Islam2 hours ago
-
Two held for deducting amounts from pay draft under CM's Ramzan Package2 hours ago
-
Three killed as house collapses in Khyber district2 hours ago
-
Two arrested for filming TikTok during Taraweeh prayers in Peshawar2 hours ago