347th Senate session started

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Senate session started on Tuesday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani is presiding over the 347th session.

According to the agenda of the day, the session started with Question Hour, while reports of the standing committees, Amendments to the Senate Rules will be presented.

Afterwards, calling attention notices will be served.