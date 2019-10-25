348 newly promoted officials of Islamabad police pinned badges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A ceremony was held here on Friday at Police Line Headquarters to pin the badges to 348 cops of Islamabad police who got promotion in various ranks from Head Constable to Inspector level.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan along with other police officials pinned the badges to newly promoted cops. All DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, SPs, DSPs and other police officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the newly promoted officer, the IGP said that responsibilities of promoted officers had increased and they had to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.

Islamabad police chief appreciated the hard work of policemen and said that each member of the force was hero for him as he/she served the people despite various odds. The policemen have to perform duties in tough weather conditions and remaining away from the home which is really appreciable.

Highlighting the performance of the force, he said that Islamabad was declared as` family station' by United Nations. The IGP said that he along with his team was making efforts to improve law and order in the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

As per directions of Prime Minister, the IGP said that ASPs had been appointed at four police stations which would help to improve performance of police.

He said that several criminals' gangs had been busted while special patrolling teams had been constituted to patrol in various areas. Street crime and other crime incidents, he said, had significantly reduced after such policing efforts.

The newly promoted officers also thanked IGP for his special interests towards holding meetings of Departmental Promotion Committee. They were of the unanimous view that their moral would increase through these promotions.