348 power pilferers nabbed in November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Intelligence teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 348 power pilferers from various parts of its region during Nov 2021.

A FESCO spokesman said on Saturday that teams conducted surprise checking of 161,361 electricity connections and unearthed power pilferage at 348 sites in five circles of the region. 290 pilferers were involved in stealing electricity direct from FESCO main lines, 43 were pilfering power by tampering with the body of the meters and 11 by fixing shunt in the meters.

Giving details, he said that 75 power pilferers were nabbed from Faisalabad-I Circle, 91 from Faisalabad-II Circle, 84 from Jhang Circle, 43 from Sargodha Circle and 55 from Mianwali Circle.

The FESCO teams also removed electricity supply meters of these pilferers and issued detection bills of 4,481,729 units and imposed a fine of Rs.

35.6 million on them.

He said that a fine of Rs.17.6 million was imposed on power pilferers of Faisalabad-I Circle by issuing them detection bills of 971,436 units whereas a fine of Rs.15.6 million was imposed on electricity thieves of Faisalabad-II Circle by issuing them detection bill of 996,427 units.

Similarly, a fine of Rs.16.6 million was imposed on power pilferers of Jhang Circle by issuing them detection bill of 1,275,159 units while a fine of Rs.11.3 million was imposed on electricity thieves of Sargodha Circle by issuing them detecting bills of 814,870 units and a fine of Rs.6.395 million on power pilferers of Mianwali Circle by issuing them detection bills of 423,837 units, he added.

The spokesman said that electricity theft cases had been got registered against 109 pilferers and Rs.35.6 million were so far recovered from the total fine amount.