UrduPoint.com

348 Power Pilferers Nabbed In November

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:31 PM

348 power pilferers nabbed in November

Intelligence teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 348 power pilferers from various parts of its region during Nov 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Intelligence teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 348 power pilferers from various parts of its region during Nov 2021.

A FESCO spokesman said on Saturday that teams conducted surprise checking of 161,361 electricity connections and unearthed power pilferage at 348 sites in five circles of the region. 290 pilferers were involved in stealing electricity direct from FESCO main lines, 43 were pilfering power by tampering with the body of the meters and 11 by fixing shunt in the meters.

Giving details, he said that 75 power pilferers were nabbed from Faisalabad-I Circle, 91 from Faisalabad-II Circle, 84 from Jhang Circle, 43 from Sargodha Circle and 55 from Mianwali Circle.

The FESCO teams also removed electricity supply meters of these pilferers and issued detection bills of 4,481,729 units and imposed a fine of Rs.

35.6 million on them.

He said that a fine of Rs.17.6 million was imposed on power pilferers of Faisalabad-I Circle by issuing them detection bills of 971,436 units whereas a fine of Rs.15.6 million was imposed on electricity thieves of Faisalabad-II Circle by issuing them detection bill of 996,427 units.

Similarly, a fine of Rs.16.6 million was imposed on power pilferers of Jhang Circle by issuing them detection bill of 1,275,159 units while a fine of Rs.11.3 million was imposed on electricity thieves of Sargodha Circle by issuing them detecting bills of 814,870 units and a fine of Rs.6.395 million on power pilferers of Mianwali Circle by issuing them detection bills of 423,837 units, he added.

The spokesman said that electricity theft cases had been got registered against 109 pilferers and Rs.35.6 million were so far recovered from the total fine amount.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Fine Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Global Volunteering Leadership Summit sets a ‘bu ..

Global Volunteering Leadership Summit sets a ‘build back better’ framework t ..

17 minutes ago
 No room for violence, extremism in Islam: Governor ..

No room for violence, extremism in Islam: Governor

47 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 04 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 04 Dec 2021

49 seconds ago
 Installation of transformer at Rawat Grid Station ..

Installation of transformer at Rawat Grid Station may cause load-management

52 seconds ago
 8 gamblers arrested, arms, weapon recovered

8 gamblers arrested, arms, weapon recovered

56 seconds ago
 France's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse ..

France's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse as Presidential Candidate - Re ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.