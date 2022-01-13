348 shopkeepers booked over decanting, mini-petrol pumps in 2021

The civil defense department registered cases against 348 people for running illegal business of decanting as well as mini-petrol pumps in the district during the year 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The civil defense department registered cases against 348 people for running illegal business of decanting as well as mini-petrol pumps in the district during the year 2021.

Civil defense officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said on Thursday that civil defense teams checked fire safety arrangements/instruments at 3,538 industrial units and commercial institutes during the last year and issued challan against 938 units. The teams also served 921 notices and imposed fines of over Rs1.1 million on the units.

He said the teams checked 4,509 places, installed 3,365 walk-through gates at various places, and held 27 mock exercises. The department also held 266 fire-fighting training sessions at educational institutes, commercial and industrial units, commercial sectors, government offices and civil defense warden posts and trained 12,193 people.

He said that 3,258 students were also imparted fire-fighting training at 57 different schools and colleges and provided awareness to 5,235 workers.

The basic information and training about first-aid was also given to 451 staff of 17 restaurants/hotels, 667 employees of 17 government offices, and 662 civil defense volunteers.

He said that civil defense also imparted training of bomb disposal to 1,145 volunteers and held 10 training classes on the occasion of different religious events including Muharram ul Haram during 2021.