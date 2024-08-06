Open Menu

3480 Liter Adulterated Milk Wasted

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

3480 liter adulterated milk wasted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority disposed of about 3,480 liters of adulterated milk after inspecting more than 9,000 liters of milk, said an official spokesman here on Tuesday.

The food safety team checked 34 vehicles carrying milk at the location of Head Muhammad Wala, along with as many as eight dairy shops situated at different places.

Out of them, most of the vehicles were found stuffed with adulterated milk when checked through the lacto machine, it was said. 

The safety team imposed a heavy fine of Rs 371,000 on the shops' owners on the spot.

DG PFA, Asim Javed, said traces of water and chemicals, besides a shortage of essential fats, were discovered in the milk.

The entire stuff 'being taken away in the name of milk' was disposed of near the road, he said. 

Nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of consumers, he said. 

He said, "Milk is an essential product to survive the living being, but some nefarious elements are out and least care about the health of the people."

He termed the adulterators as criminals roaming scotfree in society. 

He appealed to the masses to cooperate with the Punjab Food Authority to dispel the activities of the mafia involved in mixing and adulterating common food items.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Water Fine Vehicles Road Criminals

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

10 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

10 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan