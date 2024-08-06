3480 liter adulterated milk wasted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority disposed of about 3,480 liters of adulterated milk after inspecting more than 9,000 liters of milk, said an official spokesman here on Tuesday.

The food safety team checked 34 vehicles carrying milk at the location of Head Muhammad Wala, along with as many as eight dairy shops situated at different places.

Out of them, most of the vehicles were found stuffed with adulterated milk when checked through the lacto machine, it was said.

The safety team imposed a heavy fine of Rs 371,000 on the shops' owners on the spot.

DG PFA, Asim Javed, said traces of water and chemicals, besides a shortage of essential fats, were discovered in the milk.

The entire stuff 'being taken away in the name of milk' was disposed of near the road, he said.

Nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of consumers, he said.

He said, "Milk is an essential product to survive the living being, but some nefarious elements are out and least care about the health of the people."

He termed the adulterators as criminals roaming scotfree in society.

He appealed to the masses to cooperate with the Punjab Food Authority to dispel the activities of the mafia involved in mixing and adulterating common food items.