3489 policemen to perform duty on Eidul Azha in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Atleast 3489 police officials including elite force and volunteers will perform security duties on Eidul Azha and Independence Day.

A spokesman from RPO Office said here on Saturday that Eidul Azha congregations would be held at 831 places in the region where police personnel along with other local administration would make sure single entry into the mosques and other open places.

As many as 191 CCTV cameras and 23 walk through gates have been installed where Eidul Azha congregations would be held in the region. While 1051 metal detectors would also be provided to the volunteers to ensure the entry of people at congregations after search.

The spokesman further said that 52 ceremonies would be held on Independence Day where 1324 police officials and other security staff would perform duties in all the four districts of the region.