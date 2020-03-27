UrduPoint.com
349 Arrested Over Violation Of Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

349 arrested over violation of lockdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 349 persons on charge of violation of lockdown from different parts of city.

Police spokesman said on Friday that the police registered 299 cases against the accused on charge of violating section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and lockdown.

The police also arrested 349 accused including 23 persons on charge of arranging public gatherings for marriage and other ceremonies, two shopkeepers on profiteering, 23 persons on pillion riding and 301 on other violations.

Police arrested the accused and further action against them was under progress.

