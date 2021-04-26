34km GS Marble-Legaray Road to open new era of progress in Buner: Riaz Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The designing, drawing and survey work of 34 kilometers road from GS Marble to Leigaray would start within one week of time that would help start a new era of progress and prosperity in Buner and adjoining areas.

On this road two big bridges at Tor Warsak By-pass and Cheena and Inaampur would be constructed to benefit the maximum number of people from the area.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Communication and Woks, Riaz Khan during a meeting with NESPAK. The meeting besides others was attended by Chief Engineer C&W and relevant officers from departments concerned.

Riaz Khan said during construction of this important road no compromise would be made on quality and in time completion of the project because this road was the long standing demand of the area people.

He said all ongoing uplift projects would be completed with stipulated time and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

On completion, he said this road would open up new venues of progress besides creating ample job opportunities for the area people. The provincial government, he said, was utilizing all possible means for the uplift of Buner district so that this once neglected area could have modern health, education and communication facilities.

Riaz Khan said our first priority was to promote merit and transparency in the Communication and Works Department according to the manifesto of PTI that was why no negligence in pace of work of uplift projects and delay in tenders or completion would be tolerated.