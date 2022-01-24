UrduPoint.com

3.4mn Children To Be Vaccinated During Second Phase Of Polio Campaign: Barrister Saif

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday said that the second phase of polio campaign has started in 19 districts of the province in which more than 3.4 million children up to five years of age will be vaccinated against polio.

In a statement issued here Barrister Saif said that due to the efforts of the government led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, no case of polio has been reported in the province for the last one and half year.

He said that responsible citizens from all walks of life, including parents, civil society members, religious scholars, teachers and others should take an active part in every polio immunization campaign.

Barrister Saif said that due to the efforts of government and public representatives, the number of polio cases has come down significantly day by day, adding further efforts are being made to bring down such cases for which a strategy is worked out before each anti-polio campaign.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif urged parents to vaccinate their children against polio during this ongoing campaign to save their children from permanent disability.

