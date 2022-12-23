34th convocation ceremony held at PN Engineering College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The 34th Convocation Ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) was held at Karachi where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest.

The Naval Chief conferred 382 graduates with PhDs, Masters and Bachelor degrees whereas 41 medals were also awarded to students in various academic disciplines for outstanding performances, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

While addressing the audience, the Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan Navy commitment to training its officers at par with regional and international navies. The Admiral appreciated that the growing number of foreign students was a testimony to the college's credentials in the engineering sector.

Naval Chief extended his heartiest felicitations to the graduating students for earning honours and distinctions for their outstanding performance in academics.

During his welcome address, the Commandant PNEC highlighted that the College was imparting quality education in the field of engineering and its graduates were spread across the globe in top organizations of the world. He apprised the audience that the team of PNEC participated in five international and four national competitions and won laurels for the country.

The convocation ceremony was attended by officials of defence forces, civil organizations and parents of the graduating students.