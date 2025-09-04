34th ‘Friends Of Police’ Internship Programme Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The 34th batch of the "Friends of Police" Internship Programme on Thursday concluded at the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters, as part of an initiative by Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
Students from various educational institutions took part in the two-week programme, which was designed to provide them with a firsthand look at police operations.
Senior police officers gave lectures to the students on topics ranging from police station procedures and front desk operations to traffic management and legal proceedings.
The participants also visited several key police facilities, including Special Initiative Police Stations, the Command and Control Room, and the Police Khidmat Markaz to gain practical experience.
The programme's goal is to involve the public, especially young people, in improving policing, preventing crime, and addressing social issues like drug abuse.
According to DSP CRO Nadeem Malik, who distributed certificates at the closing ceremony, the young participants would become part of a larger police awareness campaign to improve service delivery and community relations.
