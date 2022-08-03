UrduPoint.com

34th Mid-Career Management Course Officers Visit Abbottabad

August 03, 2022

The participants of 34th Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management, Peshawar visited Abbottabad district for an inland study tour on Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The participants of 34th Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management, Peshawar visited Abbottabad district for an inland study tour on Wednesday.

They visited the Deputy Commissioner Office Abbottabad and were welcomed by DC Tariq Salam Marwat.

DC Marwat chaired a meeting of all the participants and briefed them about the history of Abbottabad, infrastructure, ongoing development projects, water treatment and filtration, solid waste management, ongoing hydropower projects in Hazara Division, Dhamtoor Bypass Road, tourism promotion, and others.

He also informed the visiting officers about the City Improvement Project, the department of health, education and the performance of all other institutions and the role and management of the district administration.

