34th National Games: Army, Wapda Reach Final Of Softball Event; HEC, Balochistan To Contest For Third Position

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 11:32 PM

34th National Games: Army, Wapda reach final of softball event; HEC, Balochistan to contest for third position

Army and Wapda teams have qualified for the final after outclassing their respective opponents in the semis of the softball women's event of the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta on Monday

In the first semi-final, Wapda defeated HEC by 14 to 01 Runs on the mercy rule in the 4th innings.

Showcasing their talent, Wapda players Noreena, Iqra and Irum scored two runs each while Hani, Saiqa, Anila, Sidra and Ayesha scored one run each. Madina also played well and scored 3 valuable runs.

In reply, the HEC Players could score only one run by Samra.

In the second semi-final encounter, Pak Army comprehensively defeated Sindh by 17 To 0 Runs on the mercy rule in 3rd innings.

For Army, the valuable scorers were Attiya, Humaira, Mayda, Rashida, Asia, Ansa, Waheeda and Benish, who scored two runs each while Zahida scored one run (Zahida and Ansa scored Home Run inside the Park).

In the final, Army will clash with Wapda while the third position match will be played between HEC and Balochistan teams.

