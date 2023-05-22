UrduPoint.com

34th National Games: Army's Men And Women Steal The Show In Taekwondo Khyrougi Event

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Keeping its overall supremacy in the 34th National Games, the Army team also excelled in the Taekwondo event of the Games in Quetta by securing various gold and silver medals in various categories of the Khyrougi event

In the Men's Khyrougi event of -54 kg, Shahbaz of Airforce won the Gold medal to secure first place (2-0) while Army's Abu Bakar won the silver medal to secure second place and HEC Hassan secured the bronze to win third place in the contest. Samra won fourth place.

In the -58 kg Men's Khyrougi contest, Army's Haroon Khan won the Gold medal (2-0) while Air Force's Ali Hassan got the Gold medal, and Baluchistan's Nisar Ahmed secured the bronze medal. Noorullah of Railway got fourth place.

In the Men's -87kg category, Army's Hamza Omar secured the Gold medal to win first place (2-0) while Wapda's Waqar Ali Shah secured the silver medal, and the third position was won by Sindh's Badshah Khan, who secured a bronze medal in this contest. KPK's Tariq Khan won fourth place.' In the Men's -63kg category, Army's Arbaz won a Gold medal to secure first position (2-1) while PAF's Fareed won a Silver medal to be placed at No. 2 and HEC's Shiraz won a bronze medal.

Army was also impressed in the women's categories contest and Arms Eesha Safdar won the gold medal (2-0) to secure first place in the Women's Khyrougi's -46 kg contest.

HEC's Rovina got silver medal to secure second place while Balochistan's Asif Ali secured bronze to win third place in this category. Wapda's Samra gold fourth place in the contest.

In the Women's -57 kg category, Army's Noor Rehman's got Gold Medal (2-0) to win first place while Kinza of Punjab secured the Silver medal and Wapda's Yumna secured the bronze to win third place in the contest. Amina of KPK secured fourth place.

Chief guest CEO of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Omar Saeed, President PTF Col, Waseem Janjua, Farah Saeed, and Tehmina Asif distributed the medals and paid accolades to the participating athletes for their hard work and commitment during the entire matches of the event.

PTF CEO Omar Saeed said that the National Games are the most significant sports at the national level, it provides an opportunity to sportspersons to come closer to fellow country athletes and gain experience to polish their games for world-level contests.

PTF President Col Waseem Janjuna said that the Games are held after nineteen long here in Quetta and hence one is impressed by the excellent arrangements and good participation by the athletes from across the country, which shows our nation's love for sports, which is a uniting force for us at both national and international level.

