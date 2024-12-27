35 acres govt land retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Forest Department on Friday conducted a grand operation against encroachments and successfully retrieved 35 acres of land from illegal occupants.

The operation was conducted through a joint effort by the Punjab Forest Department, police and district administration, under the supervision of the Muzaffargarh Forest Division.

Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasised that the protection of public resources is the government’s top priority.

She congratulated the team on reclaiming forest land, said the operation is a clear testament to the rule of law and strict actions against land grabbers will continue.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, Marriyum added, "Preserving forests will not only maintain environmental balance but also ensure that the public reaps the benefits of eradicating encroachments on state land." She reaffirmed the government’s commitment, said, "No powerful individual will be allowed to seize public resources."