35 Appointed In PMS On SPSC Recommendation

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on the recommendation of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), and with the approval of the Chief Minister Sindh, has appointed 35 candidates to BS-17 in the Provincial Management Service (PMS) of the Sindh Government, here on Thursday.

According to a notification available with APP, the appointments have been made on terms and conditions and on probation initially for a period of two years, as per rules, as mentioned in the offer letters of the candidates.

The candidates who have been appointed to the (BS-17) in PMS are: Kiran Shah Rashdi, Rizwan Qadir, Paras Bachal, Sadaf Gul, Gohar Masroor, Aijaz Ali Jahangeer, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Shareef, Waqar Ahmed, Adnan, Ghulam Muheeuddin, Saima, Anees Ahmed, Abdul Ahad, Umamah Solangi, Shah Rukh, Aijaz Ali, Rajesh, Sajjad Rehman, Shafique Ahmed, Rizwan Alam, Babar Saleh, Arsalan Hyder, Tahir Mehmood, Wasim Ilahi, Abdul Waheed,Masood Hussain, Abdul Sattar, Fahad, Paras, Rafia Naz, Quratul Ain, Ohm Parkash, Hiba and WaqasAhmed.

Your Thoughts and Comments

