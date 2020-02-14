UrduPoint.com
35 Armored Police Vehicles Repaired In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

35 armored police vehicles repaired in Karachi

Of 46 out-of-order armored police vehicles, 35 were overhauled and made useful

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Of 46 out-of-order armored police vehicles, 35 were overhauled and made useful.

Sindh Inspector General of Police,Dr.Syed Kaleem Imam had ordered for repair of the vehicles,said statement on Friday.

Sindh Police Chief had given special instructions for general overhauling of 46 out of total fleet of 96 armored police vehicles.

The stats of armored vehicles repaired are as Central Police Office 03, Counter Terrorism Department 03, Karachi Range 36, Technical and Transport Branch 11, Larkana 13, Mirpurkhas 02, Sukkur 09, Special Security Unit 05, Training Branch Sindh 03, Hyderabad 07 and Shaheed Benazir Range 04.

