35 arrested for violating Kite Flying Act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 35 youth during past 24 hours from various parts of the city on charge of violation of Kite Flying Act.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Abdul Lateef and Shakeel were nabbed from Pahari Ground, Talha, Sarfraz and Mehran from Waris Pura, Anas, Yousuf and Akhtar Abbas from Rajbah Road, Rafaqat Ali from Saifabad, Basharat Ali, Qamar Abbas, Bilal, Asghar, Karamat Ali and Furqan from Jhang Road, Ahmad, Irtaza, Umar and Zeeshan Ali from Graveyard Morr Gulberg, Zeeshan Masih, Shehroz and Imran from Adda Chakera, Irfan and Ghulam Hussain from Sultan Nagar, Waqas and Ashraf from Chak No.

213-RB Susan, Noor Muhammad and Parvaiz from Canal Road Faisal Hospital area, Zain, Lateef, Ayyan Ali and Usama from Millat Road, Hamza, Ubaidur Rehman, Irfan, Farhan and Abu Huzaifa from Mansoorabad.

The police recovered hundreds of kites and other paraphernalia from their possessionwhile further investigation was underway.