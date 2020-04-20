35 arrested for violating section 144 amid coronavirus pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

Police and district administration here Monday arrested 35 persons from different areas on violation of section 144 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Police and district administration here Monday arrested 35 persons from different areas on violation of section 144 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

According to spokesman of the district administration, these persons were arrested from GT Road, Charsadda Road, Cantonment and Hayatabad areas on charges of making unnecessary travelling and opening of shops.

The partial lockdown continued in Peshawar where all major shopping malls, arcades and public parks were closed till April 30.

The spokesman asked the people to avoid unnecessary visits, keep social distancing and stay at homes imperative to defeat coronavirus pandemic.