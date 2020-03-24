35 Atta sale points set up in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak Tuesday ordered to set up 35 sale points in the city for supply of wheat flour (Atta) bags to the people at control price.

Flour mills would set up sale points to sell Atta bags to the people directly, said an official release.

Flour mills would sell Atta bags at trailers in accordance with their wheat supply quota and food department would monitor the process closely.

The 10-kg Atta bag would be sold at a price of Rs 402 per bag and 20kg Atta bag at Rs 805 per bag.

DC said that there was no dearth of wheat flour in the district and added that new wheat crop would also be in the market soon.

He said that people should avoid paying heed to rumours adding that some elements were spreading such rumours to mint money.