UrduPoint.com

35 Beggars Detained

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 06:32 PM

35 beggars detained

Anti-beggary squad of social welfare department in a crackdown caught 35 habitual beggars from different road crossings during the last three days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Anti-beggary squad of social welfare department in a crackdown caught 35 habitual beggars from different road crossings during the last three days.

According to official sources, the beggars were taken into custody from Jinnah colony, Satiana road, D-ground, Jamia Chishtia Chowk, outside Kutchehry Baazar, Saleemi Chowk,Allied Hospital, Bilal Road, University Road, station Chowk etc.

The beggars were handed over to police for further legal action.

Related Topics

Police Road From

Recent Stories

Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at ..

Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at Louvre

2 minutes ago
 Nine proclaimed offenders held in crackdown

Nine proclaimed offenders held in crackdown

2 minutes ago
 76 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

76 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner distributes 200 wheelchairs among dis ..

Commissioner distributes 200 wheelchairs among disabled persons

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks suggestion from journal ..

Islamabad High Court seeks suggestion from journalists' bodies

6 minutes ago
 Mother, son electrocuted

Mother, son electrocuted

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.