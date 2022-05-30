35 beggars detained

Anti-beggary squad of social welfare department in a crackdown caught 35 habitual beggars from different road crossings during the last three days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Anti-beggary squad of social welfare department in a crackdown caught 35 habitual beggars from different road crossings during the last three days.

According to official sources, the beggars were taken into custody from Jinnah colony, Satiana road, D-ground, Jamia Chishtia Chowk, outside Kutchehry Baazar, Saleemi Chowk,Allied Hospital, Bilal Road, University Road, station Chowk etc.

The beggars were handed over to police for further legal action.