UrduPoint.com

35 Booked For Doing Wheelie On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

35 booked for doing wheelie on Independence day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) got registered cases against 35 motorcyclists for doing wheelie while impounded 15 motorcycles during a crackdown launched on the Independence day.

According to CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai formed a special one-wheeling squad to prevent one wheeling in the city on Independence day.

The squad was deployed at flyovers and roads of the city to ensure strict action against the violators.

The officials got registered FIRs against 35 motorcyclists with concerned police stations for doing wheelie while impounded 15 modified motorcycles during the crackdown.

Jalil Imran Ghalzai appreciated the anti-one wheeling squad and said that no untoward incident was reported on the Independence day due to comprehensive arrangements by the city traffic police.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Independence Wheeling

Recent Stories

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 millio ..

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 million new hotel project

41 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of p ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of participants of Sandooq Al Wata ..

41 minutes ago
 Hessa Buhumaid lauds ministry&#039;s customers hap ..

Hessa Buhumaid lauds ministry&#039;s customers happiness centres

56 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

1 hour ago
 Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful jou ..

Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful journey

1 hour ago
 MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis select ..

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis selected for UAE Analog Mission#1

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.