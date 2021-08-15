35 booked for doing wheelie on Independence day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) got registered cases against 35 motorcyclists for doing wheelie while impounded 15 motorcycles during a crackdown launched on the Independence day.

According to CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai formed a special one-wheeling squad to prevent one wheeling in the city on Independence day.

The squad was deployed at flyovers and roads of the city to ensure strict action against the violators.

The officials got registered FIRs against 35 motorcyclists with concerned police stations for doing wheelie while impounded 15 modified motorcycles during the crackdown.

Jalil Imran Ghalzai appreciated the anti-one wheeling squad and said that no untoward incident was reported on the Independence day due to comprehensive arrangements by the city traffic police.