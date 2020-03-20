UrduPoint.com
35 Booked, Rs. 12.01 Mln Fine Imposed In Mianwali

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:44 PM

35 booked, Rs. 12.01 mln fine imposed in Mianwali

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arrested 35 power pilferers from the district and imposed Rs. 12.01 million to them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arrested 35 power pilferers from the district and imposed Rs. 12.01 million to them.

Police have also registered separate cases against 9 persons involved in power theft in Mianwali FESCO Division.

FESCO authorities said Friday that on special directives of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Shafiq ul Hassan, FESCO Task Forces have started crackdown against power theft in four divisions of FESCO of Mianwali Circle including Mianwali, Darya Khan,Kala Bagh and Bhakhar and checked a total 6918 power connections of which 35 consumers were stealing electricity directly from main lines, by tempering meters and by changing meters from Phases.

The FESCO authorities have collectively imposed those fines Rs.12.01 million fines over stealing 569442 units.

According to details, during Operation, FESCO Mianwali division has checked 3948 connections of which 20 were found stealing electricity; they were fined Rs.

11.6 million for 538118 units.

Fesco Kala Bagh teams have checked 1236 connections and caught 5 power pilferers for stealing 9225 units and fines Rs. 1,53,000; while FESCO Bhakhar teams have checked 844 connections of which 7 were found stealing 16061 units of electricity and were fined Rs. 2,56,000.

Similarly, Darya Khan FESCO teams have checked 890 connections of which 3 consumers were found stealing 6038 units and the authorities collectively fined them Rs. 1, 22,000.

CEO FESCO expressed his determination against power theft in FESCO region and made an appeal to the public that they should immediately inform the FESCO about any kindly of electricity theft around their surroundings on FESCO toll free No.118, 0800-66554 or Ministry of Power Division hotline No. 051-9103888 so that immediate action could be initiated against power pilferers. He further said that special campaign would be continued till the elimination of power pilferage.

