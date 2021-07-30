UrduPoint.com
35 'criminals' Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 35 alleged criminals including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

The police teams also nabbed 12 drug-pushers and recovered 1.5kg hashish and 147 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 14 persons and recovered 12 pistols, one rifle, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

