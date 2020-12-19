UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

35 Criminals Arrested, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:26 PM

35 criminals arrested, contraband seized

The district police on Saturday arrested 35 criminals including five proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The district police on Saturday arrested 35 criminals including five proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, police teams raided in different areas and arrested five POs wanted in heinous nature crimes.

Meanwhile, police arrested 6 outlaws and recovered 5 pistols and 1 repeater gun from their possession.

Police teams also arrested 7 drug peddlers and seized 1.6 kg hashish,150 gram opium and 212 liter wine from their hideouts.

The drug peddlers included- Riaz, Adeel, Usman Ghani, Khizar Hayyat, Pervez, Ayyub and Sarwar.

Police also arrested 16 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 51,500 from dens.

Related Topics

Police Usman Ghani Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Blast in Somalia's Galkayo Rises t ..

37 seconds ago

Cabinet Standing Committee approves development pr ..

39 seconds ago

Subsidized wheat, flour distributed in Nowshera

4 minutes ago

Prices of vegetables reduction from 26 to 77 % in ..

4 minutes ago

Kamran inaugurates water filtration plants

4 minutes ago

IGP lauds legal team for effective performance in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.