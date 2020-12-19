35 criminals arrested, contraband seized

The district police on Saturday arrested 35 criminals including five proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The district police on Saturday arrested 35 criminals including five proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, police teams raided in different areas and arrested five POs wanted in heinous nature crimes.

Meanwhile, police arrested 6 outlaws and recovered 5 pistols and 1 repeater gun from their possession.

Police teams also arrested 7 drug peddlers and seized 1.6 kg hashish,150 gram opium and 212 liter wine from their hideouts.

The drug peddlers included- Riaz, Adeel, Usman Ghani, Khizar Hayyat, Pervez, Ayyub and Sarwar.

Police also arrested 16 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 51,500 from dens.