35 criminals caught in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Friday arrested 35 criminals, including 3 proclaimed offenders, from various areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, the police arrested 10 drug traffickers and recovered 4 Kg charas and 168 litres liquor from their possession.

The police arrested 9 gamblers with stake money Rs 11,630. Similarly, police arrested 13 illicit weapon holders and recovered 7 pistols, 3 guns, 3 rifles from their possession during the same period. Further investigation was underway.