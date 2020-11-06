35 Criminals Caught In Faisalabad
Fri 06th November 2020
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Friday arrested 35 criminals, including 3 proclaimed offenders, from various areas of the district during the last 24 hours.
According to police spokesperson, the police arrested 10 drug traffickers and recovered 4 Kg charas and 168 litres liquor from their possession.
The police arrested 9 gamblers with stake money Rs 11,630. Similarly, police arrested 13 illicit weapon holders and recovered 7 pistols, 3 guns, 3 rifles from their possession during the same period. Further investigation was underway.