35 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 35 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 drug pushers and recovered 4.04 Kg hashish, 0.

3 Kg heroin and 15 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 9 persons and recovered 8 pistols, one rifle, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them. Meanwhile, city police held 18 kite sellers and recovered 35,345 kites and 20 string rolls from them.